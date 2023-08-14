230820-N-ED646-1055

GULF OF OMAN (Aug. 20, 2023) Sailors assigned to dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conduct small boat operations in the Gulf of Oman, Aug. 20, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 03:06 Photo ID: 7989728 VIRIN: 230820-N-ED646-1055 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.16 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.