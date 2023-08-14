Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-RH Commander meets with the House Special Committee on Red Hill [Image 1 of 2]

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade (left) and JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, enter the Hawaii State Capitol to meet with the House Special Committee on Red Hill, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

