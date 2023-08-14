JTF-RH Commander meets with the House Special Committee on Red Hill

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade (left) and JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, enter the Hawaii State Capitol to meet with the House Special Committee on Red Hill, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

