JTF-RH Strategic Engagement Director meets with U.S. Rep. Ed Case

U.S. Rep. Ed Case meets with Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Strategic Engagement Director, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Lance Okamura, during a meeting in his congressional office, Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabrielle Zagorski)

