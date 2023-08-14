Keris Aman 23 | Convoy Escort with TNI

Service members with the Indonesian National Armed Forces conduct an informal after-action report prior to conducting a convoy escort training event during Exercise Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 24, 2023. Convoy escorts ensure the free movement of UN supplies and aid in line with the mission mandate. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

