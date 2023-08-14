Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALAYSIA

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Service members from the Malaysian Armed Forces interact with role-players during a mass casualty (MASCAS) training event during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 24, 2023. The MASCAS training tests the capabilities and knowledge of the field medical staff to be able to provide medical services from the treatment of common illnesses to critical medical evacuations. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    This work, Keris Aman 23 | (Headline) [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united nations
    malaysia
    usindopacom
    KerisAman23

