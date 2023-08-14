Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musician 2nd Class Josh Mariani Re-enlists

    XXXXX, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    230819-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (August 18, 2023) Musician 2nd Class Josh Mariani is re-enlisted by Lt. j.g Nicholas Nadal at Navy Band Southeast Band Hall. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 20:39
    Location: XXXXX, FL, US
    This work, Musician 2nd Class Josh Mariani Re-enlists, by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy music
    Navy Region Southeast
    re enlisment

