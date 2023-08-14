August Sky Warrior of the month

Senior Airman Casey Brown, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, is recognized by Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, 15th Wing command chief, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 23, 2023. Brown was recognized as the Sky Warrior of the Month for his efforts in leading the installations Food Recall program and acting as the non-commissioned officer in charge of Deployment health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
