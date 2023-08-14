Senior Airman Casey Brown, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, poses for a photo with Chief Master Sgts. assigned to Hickam Field at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, August 23, 2023. Brown was recognized as the August Sky Warrior of the month for his hard work and dedication to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 20:47 Photo ID: 7989391 VIRIN: 230823-F-GM429-1024 Resolution: 6553x4369 Size: 2.97 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, August Sky Warrior of the month [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.