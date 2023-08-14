Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Thunderbirds Arrive for Gowen Thunder 2023

    The Thunderbirds Arrive for Gowen Thunder 2023

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Demonstration Team arrives in preparation for the Gowen Thunder 2023 Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The Thunderbirds were established just six years after the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 20:11
    VIRIN: 230824-Z-VT588-1915
    Location: BOISE, US
    This work, The Thunderbirds Arrive for Gowen Thunder 2023, by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    airshow
    demonstration team
    gowen thunder
    idaho air national guard. idaho national guard

