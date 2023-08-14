The Thunderbirds Arrive for Gowen Thunder 2023

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Demonstration Team arrives in preparation for the Gowen Thunder 2023 Airshow and Open House at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, August 26-27, 2023. The Thunderbirds were established just six years after the U.S. Air Force was established in 1947. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan)
