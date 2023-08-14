Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Bids Farewell to Detaching Member [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Bids Farewell to Detaching Member

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chandler Davis 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    230810-N-FO132-1280 HONOLULU (August 10, 2023) Musician 1st Class Matthew Kinnaman presents a Farewell collage to Musician 1st Class Andrew Pacchiarotti. Pacchiarotti detached from U.S. Pacific Fleet Band to continue his service with Fleet Forces Band in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Chandler Davis/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
