230810-N-FO132-1280 HONOLULU (August 10, 2023) Musician 1st Class Matthew Kinnaman presents a Farewell collage to Musician 1st Class Andrew Pacchiarotti. Pacchiarotti detached from U.S. Pacific Fleet Band to continue his service with Fleet Forces Band in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Chandler Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 18:34
|Photo ID:
|7989187
|VIRIN:
|230810-N-FO132-1280
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Bids Farewell to Detaching Member [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Chandler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT