211207-N-FO132-1943 HONOLULU (December 7, 2021) Musician 1st Class Andrew Pacchiarotti perform with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band during a ceremony in honor of Pearl Harbor Day. The ceremony took place on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Chandler Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 18:34
|Photo ID:
|7989186
|VIRIN:
|211207-N-FO132-5943
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs at 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attacks [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Chandler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
