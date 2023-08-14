Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs at 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attacks [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Performs at 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor Attacks

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chandler Davis 

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band

    211207-N-FO132-1943 HONOLULU (December 7, 2021) Musician 1st Class Andrew Pacchiarotti perform with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band during a ceremony in honor of Pearl Harbor Day. The ceremony took place on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Chandler Davis/Released)

