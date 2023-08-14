Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A [Image 11 of 14]

    First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Saquoy Thomas, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental journeyman, completes an aircraft recovery checklist for a KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. This KC-46A flew its first local sortie, which makes Travis AFB fully operational with four mobility aircraft, which include the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy, as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 7989002
    VIRIN: 230823-F-UO290-2297
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maintainers
    MXG
    KC-46
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis

