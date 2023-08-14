First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A

U.S. Airmen take a group photo in front of a KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. The aircrew and maintainers were responsible for the aircraft’s first local mission making the base fully operational with four mobility aircraft, which include the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy, as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

