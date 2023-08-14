First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Paul Overdiek, 749th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander and KC-46A Pegasus program improvement officer, secures chalks to a KC-46A at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. This KC-46A flew its first local sortie, which makes Travis AFB fully operational with four mobility aircraft, which include the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy, as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

