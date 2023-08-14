U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Will Compton, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prepares to complete an aircraft recovery checklist for a KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. This KC-46A flew its first local sortie, which makes Travis AFB fully operational with four mobility aircraft, which include the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy, as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 17:07
|Photo ID:
|7988997
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-UO290-2225
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
First local sortie on Travis AFB's new KC-46A [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas Pilch
