First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Will Compton, 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, views C-5M Super Galaxy’s fly holding patterns over Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. The C-5 Galaxy Super Galaxy is one of the largest aircraft in the world and the largest airlifter in the Air Force inventory. The aircraft can carry a fully equipped combat-ready military unit to any point in the world on short notice and then provide the supplies required to help sustain the fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US