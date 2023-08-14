Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A [Image 2 of 14]

    First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus approaches the runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 23, 2023. This KC-46A flew its first local sortie, which makes Travis AFB fully operational with four mobility aircraft, which include the KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and C-5M Super Galaxy, as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 7988993
    VIRIN: 230823-F-UO290-2058
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, First local sortie on Travis AFB’s new KC-46A [Image 14 of 14], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Maintainers
    MXG
    KC-46
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Travis

