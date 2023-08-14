Madelyn Martinez, mission manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Power Team, stands in front of some of the generators her team is installing throughout Lāhainā, Hawaii to provide generators and electricity. Martinez was quick to praise the team, saying, “They are all excellent at their jobs. I couldn’t do any of this without each of them.”
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 15:26
|Photo ID:
|7988604
|VIRIN:
|230823-D-PZ119-5122
|Resolution:
|5715x4191
|Size:
|10.02 MB
|Location:
|MAUI, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE team earns praise from White House [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT