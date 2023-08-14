Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE team earns praise from White House [Image 2 of 2]

    MAUI, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Joseph P Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    Madelyn Martinez, mission manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Temporary Power Team, stands in front of some of the generators her team is installing throughout Lāhainā, Hawaii to provide generators and electricity. Martinez was quick to praise the team, saying, “They are all excellent at their jobs. I couldn’t do any of this without each of them.”

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:26
    Location: MAUI, HI, US 
    This work, USACE team earns praise from White House [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph P Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    emergency response
    Hawaiiwildfires23

