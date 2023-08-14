The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Council Naturalization Celebration

The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Council is holding a celebration for U.S. airmen who completed their naturalization process, July 07, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Airmen will gather at the base J.R. Rockers Club to show support for their celebrated wingemen at the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force graphic created by U.S. Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

