    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Council Naturalization Celebration

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Council is holding a celebration for U.S. airmen who completed their naturalization process, July 07, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Airmen will gather at the base J.R. Rockers Club to show support for their celebrated wingemen at the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force graphic created by U.S. Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 7988594
    VIRIN: 070723-F-JO744-1001
    Resolution: 3300x4200
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 319th Diversity & Inclusion Council Naturalization Celebration, by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    319th Reconnaissance Wing naturalization ceremony

    TAGS

    Naturalization
    Grand Forks Air Force Base
    Diversity & Inclusion
    319th RW

