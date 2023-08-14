Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD [Image 12 of 16]

    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2022
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 14:01
    Photo ID: 7988545
    VIRIN: 230824-D-PM193-1179
    Resolution: 3966x2644
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD
    SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indonesia
    Pentagon
    SECDEF
    Bilat
    Prabowo Subianto
    SECDEF Austin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT