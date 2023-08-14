Honor guardsmen stand in formation prior to a bilateral exchange between Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 14:01
|Photo ID:
|7988541
|VIRIN:
|230824-D-PM193-1131
|Resolution:
|3238x2159
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Bilateral Exchange with Indonesia MoD [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT