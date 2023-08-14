Air Traffic Controller

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ENID, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Hugo Hernandez, 71st Operations Support Squadron, is the air traffic control tower's newest rated level five controller at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Air traffic controllers at Vance Air Force Base support over 50,000 sorties flown annually and 74,000 flying hours in the T-1A Jawhawk, T-6A Texan II and T-38C Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

