Air Traffic Controller

Airman 1st Class Hugo Hernandez, 71st Operations Support Squadron, is the air traffic control tower's newest rated level five controller at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Air traffic controllers at Vance Air Force Base support over 50,000 sorties flown annually and 74,000 flying hours in the T-1A Jawhawk, T-6A Texan II and T-38C Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

