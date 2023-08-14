Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christina Himes 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Norval, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), instructs Sailors on oleoresin capsicum (OC) pepper spray during a Navy Security Force Sentry course aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Aug. 22, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Himes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 12:38
    Photo ID: 7988402
    VIRIN: 230822-N-UL813-1052
    Resolution: 4123x2749
    Size: 814.77 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

