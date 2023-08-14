USS Essex In-Port Operations

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Norval, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), instructs Sailors on oleoresin capsicum (OC) pepper spray during a Navy Security Force Sentry course aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Aug. 22, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Himes)

