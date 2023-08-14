Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Norval, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), instructs Sailors on oleoresin capsicum (OC) pepper spray during a Navy Security Force Sentry course aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Aug. 22, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christina Himes)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 12:38
|Photo ID:
|7988402
|VIRIN:
|230822-N-UL813-1052
|Resolution:
|4123x2749
|Size:
|814.77 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
