Naval Museum Volunteer interacts with visitors

Norfolk, Va. (August 23, 2023) Bill Murray (in blue shirt), a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, watches and offers some meaningful interpretation to some of the displays and artifacts situated in the museum’s exhibit “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is free to visit and is also home to a robust volunteer corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

