    Naval Museum Volunteer interacts with visitors [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Museum Volunteer interacts with visitors

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (August 23, 2023) Bill Murray (in blue shirt), a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, watches and offers some meaningful interpretation to some of the displays and artifacts situated in the museum’s exhibit “The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975.” The museum, located in downtown Norfolk, Virginia, is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. The museum is free to visit and is also home to a robust volunteer corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 12:11
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Vietnam Veteran
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Naval History
    U.S. Navy in Vietnam

