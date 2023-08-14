U.S. Army and Georgia Defense Forces Carry Casualty

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trenton Mackey, a medic with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Team 6122, from Fort Moore, Georgia leads Alpha Company 22nd Infantry Battalion, Georgia Defense Force Soldiers through an Agile Spirit 2023 air assault exercise in which they carry a casualty to a UH-60 Blackhawk at Norio Training Area, Georgia on Aug. 24, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness capabilities by exercising rapid mobility, and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Halani Broderick)

