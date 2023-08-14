Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Georgia Defense Forces Carry Casualty

    NORIO TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Halani Broderick 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trenton Mackey, a medic with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion 54th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Team 6122, from Fort Moore, Georgia leads Alpha Company 22nd Infantry Battalion, Georgia Defense Force Soldiers through an Agile Spirit 2023 air assault exercise in which they carry a casualty to a UH-60 Blackhawk at Norio Training Area, Georgia on Aug. 24, 2023. Exercise Agile Spirit 23 is designed to support theater security cooperation and interoperability among NATO Allies and partners to improve joint and multinational readiness capabilities by exercising rapid mobility, and posture combat credible forces across the European theater to the country of Georgia to bolster their defense efforts and deter aggression in the Black Sea region while exercising the enduring U.S. State Partnership Program with the Georgia Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Halani Broderick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 12:12
    Photo ID: 7988330
    VIRIN: 230824-Z-UW996-1032
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.58 MB
    Location: NORIO TRAINING AREA, GE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Georgia Defense Forces Carry Casualty, by SGT Halani Broderick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    Agile Spirit
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin

