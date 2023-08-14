Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Squadron changes hands

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    230822-Z-HS861-1003: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler R. Cox passes the guidon in a traditional change-of-command ceremony for the 114th Fighter Squadron to Lt. Col. Thomas P. McGee Jr., following an airborne portion where the two passed command over the radio while returning to base from a training flight, Aug. 22, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The tradition of passing the guidon is rooted in military tradition and demonstrates the unbroken command structure for all the assembled troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

    ORANG
    ANG
    Kingsley Field
    Change of Command
    173rd FW
    114FS

