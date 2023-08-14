114th Fighter Squadron changes hands

230822-Z-HS861-1003: U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tyler R. Cox passes the guidon in a traditional change-of-command ceremony for the 114th Fighter Squadron to Lt. Col. Thomas P. McGee Jr., following an airborne portion where the two passed command over the radio while returning to base from a training flight, Aug. 22, 2023, at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The tradition of passing the guidon is rooted in military tradition and demonstrates the unbroken command structure for all the assembled troops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Reed)

