Echo Company Incentive Training

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct incentive training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
