    Echo Company Incentive Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Echo Company Incentive Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct incentive training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    This work, Echo Company Incentive Training [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

