Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230820-N-N3764-1006
    CARIBBEAN SEA (August 20, 2023) – The United States Coast Guard law enforcement detachment assigned to USS Little Rock (LCS 9) returns to the well deck of the ship following cross-deck visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) training with FS Dumont D’Urville (A624). USS Little Rock is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Bryan Kent/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:35
    Photo ID: 7988174
    VIRIN: 230820-N-N3764-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 882.75 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy
    USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy
    USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy
    USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy
    USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy
    USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Passex
    Training
    VBSS Drill
    USS Little Rock (LCS 9)
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet
    French Navy FS Dumont d'Urville (A624)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT