230820-N-N3764-1005

CARIBBEAN SEA (August 20, 2023) – The United States Coast Guard law enforcement detachment assigned to USS Little Rock (LCS 9) make their way to FS Dumont D’Urville (A624) for cross-deck visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) training. USS Little Rock is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Bryan Kent/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 10:35 Photo ID: 7988173 VIRIN: 230820-N-N3764-1005 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.67 MB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.