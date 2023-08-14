USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy

230820-N-N3764-1004

CARIBBEAN SEA (August 20, 2023) – USS Little Rock (LCS 9) visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) team pose for a picture with the FS Dumont d’Urville (A624) law enforcement boarding team in the well-deck of USS Little Rock during cross-deck training. USS Little Rock is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Bryan Kent/Released)

Date Taken: 08.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA