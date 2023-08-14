USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy

230820-N-N3764-1003

CARIBBEAN SEA (August 20, 2023) – Senior Chief Fire Controlman Robert Carlisle debriefs and gives training feedback to the FS Dumont d’Urville (A624) law enforcement boarding officer on the bridge of USS Little Rock (LCS 9). USS Little Rock is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Bryan Kent/Released)

