USS Little Rock Conducts VBSS Training with French Navy

CARIBBEAN SEA (August 20, 2023) – The French D’Entrecasteaux-class multi-mission vessel, FS Dumont d’Urville (A624), prepares to conduct a passing exercise and cross-deck visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) training with USS Little Rock (LCS 9). USS Little Rock is deployed to U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations assigned to support Commander, Task Force 45’s mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building, and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Clifford Callwood/Released)

