ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - Airman First Class Andres Bravo, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron cyber suerty specialist performs a network scanning check at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 23, 2023. Frequent security checks are performed to prevent adversaries from gaining access to the Air Force network. (U.S. Air Force photo Kisha Foster Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 09:08
|Photo ID:
|7987932
|VIRIN:
|230523-F-MW167-5920
|Resolution:
|5444x3630
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines [Image 2 of 2], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines
