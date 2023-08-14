Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines [Image 2 of 2]

    52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - Airman First Class Andres Bravo, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron cyber suerty specialist performs a network scanning check at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 23, 2023. Frequent security checks are performed to prevent adversaries from gaining access to the Air Force network. (U.S. Air Force photo Kisha Foster Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:08
    VIRIN: 230523-F-MW167-5920
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, 52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines [Image 2 of 2], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins AFB
    52nd Combat Communications Squadron

