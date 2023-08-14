Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines [Image 1 of 2]

    52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - Tech. Sgt. Mathew Myer, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of cyber systems operations, works on a Flexible Communication Package Server at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 23, 2023. These kits are used during deployment in remote locations to provide computer network services. (U.S. Air Force photo Kisha Foster Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:08
    Photo ID: 7987931
    VIRIN: 230523-F-MW167-5881
    Resolution: 5206x3471
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines [Image 2 of 2], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines
    52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    52nd Combat Communications Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT