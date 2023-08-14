ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - Tech. Sgt. Mathew Myer, 52nd Combat Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of cyber systems operations, works on a Flexible Communication Package Server at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 23, 2023. These kits are used during deployment in remote locations to provide computer network services. (U.S. Air Force photo Kisha Foster Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:08 Photo ID: 7987931 VIRIN: 230523-F-MW167-5881 Resolution: 5206x3471 Size: 1.19 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd CBCS Cyber Security: Airmen on virtual frontlines [Image 2 of 2], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.