Task Force Ivy Soldiers, multinational troops participate in Exercise Bourlon Lancer

British soldiers with the U.K. Royal Lancers supporting NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland, treat a simulated casualty as part of/during exercise Bourlon Lancer in Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Aug. 24. Exercise Bourlon Lancer is a British-led noncommissioned officer course spanning five days. Participants from five different nations included British, Croatian, Romanian, Polish, and American soldiers with Task Force Ivy. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Alex Soliday)

