230823-N-EJ277-1015 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Devante Bonham, from Cantonment, Fla., performs maintenance on a flight control mission computer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 08:26
|Photo ID:
|7987912
|VIRIN:
|230823-N-EJ277-1015
|Resolution:
|5263x3151
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Hard At Work [Image 30 of 30], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT