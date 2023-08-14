Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Hard At Work [Image 29 of 30]

    Nimitz Hard At Work

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tomas Valdes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230823-N-EJ277-1075 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Rodney Cash, left, from Long Beach, Calif., and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Vincent Monotti, from Corsicana, Texas, clean the underside housing on an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7987911
    VIRIN: 230823-N-EJ277-1075
    Resolution: 4593x2844
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Hard At Work [Image 30 of 30], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Perform Maintenance
    Sailor Perform Maintenance
    Sailor Perform Maintenance
    Sailor Perform Maintenance
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Sailor Inspects Aircraft
    Sailor Taxis Aircraft
    Sailor Taxis Aircraft
    Sailor Taxis Aircraft
    Sailor Inspects Aircraft
    Sailor Taxis Aircraft
    Sailor Taxis Aircraft
    Sailor Inspects Aircraft
    Sailor inspects Aircraft
    Sailor Taxis Aircraft
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Hard At Work
    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations
    Nimitz Hard At Work
    Nimitz Hard At Work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Navy
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT