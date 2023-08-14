Nimitz Hard At Work

230823-N-EJ277-1075 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Rodney Cash, left, from Long Beach, Calif., and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Vincent Monotti, from Corsicana, Texas, clean the underside housing on an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)

