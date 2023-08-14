230822-N-DU622-2241 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2023) A sailor directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 08:26
|Photo ID:
|7987910
|VIRIN:
|230823-N-DU622-2241
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.03 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
