Nimitz Hard At Work

230823-N-EJ277-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 23, 2023) Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Ashley Miranda, left, from Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Aviation Machinist's Mate Airman Jan Michael Simmonds, from Baltimore, remove an engine from an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas Valdes)

