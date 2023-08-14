Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230822-N-DU622-2381 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 22, 2023) A sailor directs an E/A-18G Growler from the “Cougars” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139 on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

