Malaysian Armed Forces service members participate as students for the Malaysian Peacekeeping Intelligence (MPKI) course during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 22, 2023. MPKI is a key part of the Critical Enabler Capability Enhancement Event for Keris Aman that enhances the United Nations intelligence operations and capabilities while growing the knowledge and cohesion of the Peacekeepers attending the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 06:22 Photo ID: 7987819 VIRIN: 230815-M-AS595-1034 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 33.35 MB Location: MY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keris Aman 23 | Malaysian Peackeeping Intelligence Course [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.