    Keris Aman 23 | Malaysian Peackeeping Intelligence Course [Image 2 of 8]

    Keris Aman 23 | Malaysian Peackeeping Intelligence Course

    MALAYSIA

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Keris Aman

    Malaysian Armed Forces service members participate as students for the Malaysian Peacekeeping Intelligence (MPKI) course during Keris Aman 23 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre on August 22, 2023. MPKI is a key part of the Critical Enabler Capability Enhancement Event for Keris Aman that enhances the United Nations intelligence operations and capabilities while growing the knowledge and cohesion of the Peacekeepers attending the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    united nations
    malaysia
    usindopacom
    KerisAman23

