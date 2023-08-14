USS Ralph Johnson conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Matthew Perry.

230817-N-NF288-060 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 17, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE-9) in the South China Sea, Aug. 17. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

