    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230817-N-NF288-004 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 17, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Matthew Perry (T-AKE-9) in the South China Sea, Aug. 17. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 05:23
    Photo ID: 7987759
    VIRIN: 230817-N-NF288-8685
    Resolution: 5631x3754
    Size: 889.67 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Matthew Perry. [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

