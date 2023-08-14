230807-N-NS135-1005 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), practice looking for submarines during lookout training, Aug. 7, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

This work, Submarine Spotting Training Onboard Ramage [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.