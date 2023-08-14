Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Spotting Training Onboard Ramage [Image 1 of 2]

    Submarine Spotting Training Onboard Ramage

    IONIAN SEA

    08.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230807-N-NS135-1031 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 7, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Stephen Lawrence, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), looks through the ship’s big eyes during lookout training, Aug. 7, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Location: IONIAN SEA
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

