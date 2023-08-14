230824-N-VI040-1221 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 24, 2023) Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi commanding officer, is pinned with the command ashore pin by his wife during the NAF Atsugi change of command ceremony held onboard the installation Aug. 24. 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Nicolas Leclerc relieved Capt. Manning Montagnet as the Naval Air Facility Atsugi Commanding Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

