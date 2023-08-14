NAF Atsugi Change of Command Ceremony

230824-N-VI040-1208 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Aug. 24, 2023) Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, Commander, Naval Forces Japan, renders a hand salute to Capt. Nicolas Leclerc after he relieved Capt. Manning Montagnet as the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony held onboard the installation Aug. 24. 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

